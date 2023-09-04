From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

A builder, Aniefuna, and two others lost their lives following the collapse of a storey building with pent house at Egbu Umuenem, Otolo Nnewi, Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Also trapped in the building which was still under construction, was a relative of the builder, who witnesses said was later rescued and rushed to a hospital.

When officials of the Council for Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria(COREN),and the Transition Committee Chairman of Nnewi North LGA, Mr. Chris Obiora, arrived the scene; met manual labourers on ground trying to rescue victims.

They also witnessed that the excavator brought for rescue operation had developed fault in the site.

Addressing Journalists after the dead bodies were brought out from the debris, the Anambra State Chairman of COREN, Mr. Victor Meju,explained that poor foundation; poor concrete mixture, poor quality materials, poor wearing cost capacity, nonconformity to standard, and non approval from relevant regulatory authorities were factors that could lead to building collapse.

He announced that the collapse site has been sealed, adding that the owner of the building would be invited for questioning to aid investigation.

However, Transition Committee Chairman of Nnewi North LGA, Mr. Obiora, called on people to always make use of certified Engineers and other relevant personnel in the building sector, adding that monitoring teams were also important in ensuring that every bulder should stick to standard.

He, said he would not categorically say what caused the collapse, adding that the relevant authorities were collaborating to unravel what led to the incident.