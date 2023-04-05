From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Three people have been confirmed dead while three tricycles were crushed by a truck at the Onitsha River Niger Bridgehead in Anambra State.

It was gathered that a lorry, popularly known as 911, laden with vegetable oil, was being chased by revenue agents heading to Asaba, when the driver of the lorry lost control and crushed three Keke operators, killing three passengers.

A witness said the revenue agents, who allegedly were working for the Anambra State government, were struggling with the driver of the lorry on the steering wheel after he refused to give them money when the accident occurred.

The source said the vehicle was coming out from the Harbour Industrial Layout area of Onitsha, driving through the Julius Berger Construction Yard to connect the Niger Bridge towards Asaba, when it was accosted by the log wielding revenue agents who were forcefully demanding money from the driver when the accident happened.

“As soon as they jumped on the vehicle, the one on the side of the driver started struggling with the driver on the steering in bid to force him to stop and, in the process, he lost control of the vehicle, which crashed into the tricycles plying the area and instantly crushed the drive and some passengers.

“But for the officers and men of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), whose office is near the scene, and they quickly brought their towing vehicle to lift the fallen 911 which trapped the three tricycles, more passengers would have been killed in the avoidable accident.”

The accident caused serious gridlock in and out of Onitsha to Asaba, Delta State. The scene of the accident has always been the most dangerous dark spot of touts’ activities against vehicles entering and exiting Onitsha, as many drivers and conductors have been either killed or grievously wounded, while the vehicles were badly damaged by touts who operate within the area, even with the presence of security agents’ checkpoints.