From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A public transport vehicle, which exploded in transit, has claimed the lives of three passengers and injured thirteen others in Kano State.

The vehicle with registration number XE 222 TRN was conveying passengers from Ajingi Local Government Area to Kofar Wambai area inside Kano city.

Spokesman of the Kano State Fire Service Saminu Yusif Abdullahi confirmed the accident and disclosed it occurred in the metropolis, precisely along State Road by Government Technical College, at about 8.50 am.

He listed the deceased as Zeenai Babaji, Surayya Umar and one unknown person, adding that they were all rescued unconscious but were later confirmed dead by doctors at the hospital.

According to him, the injured who were rushed to the Murtala Mohammed Specialists Hospital in the state included Safiya Sani, Yusuf Aminu, Gaje Aminu, Surajo Sani, Ummahani Umaru, Rabi Rufai and Hasana Muhd.

Others were Maryam Ibrahim, Saadatu Kabiru, Zainab Gali, Hannatu Farisi, Abdullahi Kabiru and one-year-old Aisha Usaini.

He said the deceased had been handed over to the Nassarawa Police Division for further action while attributing the accident to an explosion by one of the rear tyres of the ill-fated vehicle.

He called on motorists and other road users to drive with care.