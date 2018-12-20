Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Three journalists comprising of Kano-based online journalist, Jafar Jarfar, who exposed Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano State and two others, have won the 2018 Integrity award.

The event which was sponsored by Youth Alive Foundation (YAF) was meant to openly reward some Nigerians irrespective of profession who have shown high discipline and integrity in their official and unofficial engagements.

Its Executive Director, Dr. Udy Okon, said in his remarks, that the award was to appreciate some Nigerians who have distinguished themselves and contributed significantly to the betterment of Nigeria.

He believed the award will encourage other Nigerians to disregard selves and pursue a course that better the generality of Nigeria.

He said: “If our leaders were first citizens with integrity, of course, they will lead with integrity in their core. So, this our strategy to raise the right kind of leaders for the nation.”

One of the awardees, Jaafar Jaafar, commended the organizers for the recognition. He said as a Journalist, he had played his part in exposing corruption, thus asking prosecuting agencies to take it up.

Other awardees included the retired President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Isa Ayo-Salami; founder of Brekete Family FM station, Ahmed Isah; Freedom Radio presenter, Nasir Zango; an FRSC officer, Sikiru A.Aduloju, Bayero University Kano lecturer, Malam Mu’azu Yusif, Nigerian Police officer, CSP Francis Osagie Erhabor and an activist Soji Apampa.