From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Three persons have been confirmed dead in an accident that occurred at Iponda in Obokun Local Government of Osun State at the weekend.

Findings showed that two motorcyclists with five passengers had a collision around 7 pm on Saturday and they were rushed to the hospital.

It was gathered that three persons later died while the other two that were injured are still receiving treatment in the hospital.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Henry Bernamaisia, told our correspondent on Sunday that three persons have died in the accident.

He said the accident involved two motorcycles that had a collision, describing the accident as fatal.