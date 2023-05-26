•Warns against comments, publications prone to violence

From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Ahead of the May 29 inauguration, the Department of State Services (DSS) has, again, raised the alarm of plans by subversive elements to disrupt the programmes in some parts of the country.

The Public Relations Officer, DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya, who made the disclosure in a statement, yesterday, in Abuja, urged the media and the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to shun fake news, false alarms, skewed reportage and sensationalism ahead of the May 29 inauguration.

He said the call was to guard against reports that could inflame division, tension and violence, prior to and after the inauguration. He said the aim of the subversive elements is to undermine security agencies’ efforts at ensuring peaceful inauguration and create panic and fear among members of the public.

“Based on these, citizens, the media and civil society organisations are advised to adhere strictly to security and civil protocols during the events. They are also urged to shun fake news, false alarms, skewed reportage/narratives and sensationalism that may likely inflame division, tension and violence prior to and after the exercises,” he said.

The DSS spokesman said undesirable acts would serve no purpose other than destroying national unity and cohesion. Afunanya warned unauthorised and non accredited persons to steer clear from restricted and certain designated areas at the inauguration venues. He called on the public to remain calm and law abiding, adding that the DSS would continue to sustain collaboration with sister agencies to ensure successful inauguration ceremonies nationwide.

The statement read: “It would be recalled that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Transition Council (PTC) on May 18, 2023 held a world press conference, during which he announced activities for the presidential inauguration. The major highlight of the activities is the swearing-in of the president on May 29, 2023, in Abuja. On the same date, new governors will also be inaugurated in most of the states.

“The Service is, however, aware of plans by subversive elements to disrupt the programmes in parts of the country. The aim is to undermine security agencies’ efforts at ensuring peaceful ceremonies as well as creating panic and fear among members of the public.

“Based on these, citizens, the media and civil society organisations are advised to adhere strictly to security and civil protocols during the events. They are also urged to shun fake news, false alarms, skewed reportage/narratives and sensationalism that may likely inflame division, tension and violence prior to and after the exercises. This is more so that such undesirable acts will serve no purpose other than destroying national unity and cohesion.

“Additionally, all unauthorised (and unaccredited) persons are warned to stay away from restricted and certain designated areas at the event venues.

“The Service reiterates its earlier call for the populace to remain calm and law abiding. Meanwhile, it will continue to sustain collaboration with sister agencies to ensure successful inaugurations.”

This is the second time in less than three months that the DSS would raise the alarm over alleged plots to truncate the incoming administration.

In March, shortly after the presidential and national assembly elections, the Service alleged that there was a plot to set aside the Constitution and install an interim government by those it described as ‘misguided’ political actors. It said Nigeria’s secret police claimed that the planners wanted to sponsor endless violent mass protests in major cities to warrant a declaration of state of emergency.

Spokesman of the Service, Afunanya, in a statement then, had vowed that the secret police would use all arsenals at its disposal to frustrate such a plot. The secret police also said it had identified some key players in the plot for an interim government.

The secret police, in a statement, had said: “The illegality is totally unacceptable in a democracy and to the peace loving Nigerians. This is even more so that the machination is taking place after the peaceful conduct of the elections in most parts of the country.

“The planners, in their many meetings, have weighed various options, which include, among others, to sponsor endless violent mass protests in major cities to warrant a declaration of state of emergency. Another is to obtain frivolous court injunctions to forestall the inauguration of new executive administrations and legislative houses at the federal and state levels.

“The DSS supports the President and Commander-in-Chief in his avowed commitment to a hitch-free handover and will assiduously work in this direction. It also supports the Presidential Transition Council and such other related bodies in the states. It will collaborate with them and sister security and law enforcement agencies to ensure seamless inaugurations come May 29, 2023.”