From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Three out of the seven remaining students of Federal Government College (FGC), Birnin-Yauri, Kebbi State, have regained their freedom from bandits.

Those released are Aliya Abubakar, Esther Sunday and Elizabeth Ogechi-Kwafor.

Alhaji Salim Ka’oje, the Chairman of Committee for the abducted FGC, Binrin Yauri, made this known to newsmen via phone conversation in Birnin Kebbi on Monday night.

“The three girls were released to us on Sunday evening by their abductors but they arrived Kebbi on Monday afternoon. Yes they released three of the school girls to us on Sunday evening. They are already with the State Government

“The remaining four girls out of the seven are still in the hands of the bandits,” he said.

