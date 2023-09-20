Nasarawa Amazons narrowly lose to Plateau Rocks on opening day

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The second phase of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) and Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League commenced with an exciting lineup of games at the newly-renamed Lafia Sports Arena, formerly known as Lafia City Hall, in Nasarawa State.

In the inaugural matches on Day One, Nasarawa Amazons faced a narrow defeat against Plateau Rocks, with a final score of 59-61. Meanwhile, Nigeria Customs delivered a commanding victory over Kada Angels, winning by a staggering 20-00, and Air Warriors secured a comfortable victory against the Nigeria Army with a score of 61-39.

The opening ceremony saw Barr. Isaac Danladi, the Permanent Secretary representing the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, perform the ceremonial dunk-off for the game between Air Warriors and the Nigerian Army.

On Day Two, Plateau Rocks will go head-to-head with the Nigerian Army at 12 noon, Nasarawa Amazons will take on Kada Angels at 2 pm, and Air Warriors will face Nigerian Customs at 4 pm.

Participating teams in this thrilling league include Nasarawa Amazons, Nigeria Customs, Air Warriors, Plateau Rocks, Kada Angels, and the Nigeria Army.

The first phase of the league took place in Jos, Plateau State, from August 21st to August 27th, 2023.

The top four performing teams out of the six will earn the opportunity to compete in the final showdown in Lagos later this year. There, they will face their counterparts from the Atlantic Conference zone to determine this year’s ultimate champions.

Speaking to reporters covering the league, Barr. Isaac Danladi, the Permanent Secretary of Nasarawa State Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, expressed optimism about Nasarawa Amazons’ performance in the second phase. He highlighted the team’s experience from the first round in Jos and the home crowd support in Lafia, indicating they are well-positioned for success.

He also assured the team of continued support from the State Government throughout the championship.

Hajiya Hussaina Suleiman Nagogo, former national team female basketball player and Chairperson of Nasarawa Amazons FC, encouraged the team to remain committed and bring pride to the state.

Captain of Nasarawa Amazons, Patience Abashi, pledged to justify the confidence placed in them by the Nasarawa State Government and the state’s citizens. She remained optimistic about the team’s performance in the upcoming matches, downplaying the outcome of the first phase in Jos.

Sun gathered that the opening ceremony of the league, which runs until the 24th of this month, was attended by various dignitaries, including Adamu Deshi, NBBF North Central Zonal Representative; Ayuba Tijanni Mohammed, Chairman, Nasarawa State Basketball Association; Professor Maikano Ari, Director, Andoma Foundation;

Others include Rt. Hon.. Shuaibu Sani, SSA to Governor Abdullahi Sule on Youth Affairs; Comr. Hamza Moyi Awe, SSA to Governor Abdullahi Sule on Sports Affairs; Solomon Babanjah, Team Manager, Nasarawa United FC, and Comr. Ja’afar Mohammed Loko, Chairman National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN.