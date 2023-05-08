From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

As this administration winds down in less than 20 days, Federal Government, today, confirmed that the 2nd Niger Bridge would be ready in 15 days from now.

Recall that after almost five decades of failed promises by successive administrations, President Muhammadu Buhari completed the second Niger Bridge in Onitsha, Anambra State. Constructed across the River Niger, the bridge connects Asaba, Delta State capital, with Ogbaru in Anambra State.

Giving his administration’s achievements in Abuja, Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola stated that what remains to be completed was a little stretch from the Asaba and Anambra axis.

He said that his administration inherited a meager sum of N18 billion for infrastructure development adding that his administration has so far constructed over 9,290.34 kilometers of roads.

So far, the number of road signs the administration has constructed is over 254,690 and created over 383,431 jobs.

According to him, the revenue generated from January 2015 to 2023 is over N13,098,476,244.22 and over 6,685 C of Os were issued as at March, 2023.