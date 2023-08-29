From Uche Usim, Abuja

Construction of the second runway at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja is set to begin as encumbrances stalling the project have been addressed by the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development and the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCTA).

At a stakeholder meeting held on Tuesday at the FCTA headquarters in Abuja, the FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike, assured the communities that he would stand by them to ensure they were not shortchanged, so that at the end, all parties would be happy.

“I want to identify myself with the community. If there is anything I can do to make you happy I will make it alone”, Wike said.

He urged all stakeholders to support the second runway project and assured all the communities that will be impacted that the payment of N825, 819, 119. 43 compensation will commence immediately.

In his remarks, the Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo, regretted that the second runway ought to have been commissioned by now but due to disagreements, the project was yet to take off.

“We haven’t mobilized yet to the site because of unresolved issues of compensation.

“By law, issues around compensation do not concern the Ministry of Aviation. Again, the humongous demand by the communities is not achievable and would set a bad precedent”, he said.

Keyamo, however, expressed optimism of quick completion of the project since a resolution has been reached by all parties.

He promised the communities of good social corporate responsibility initiatives they would enjoy along with the commencement of the project.

He further explained that the project will benefit the communities in terms of economic activities.

The Signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of the Federal Government was by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Dr Emmanuel Meribole and the Permanent Secretary, Federal Capital Territory Administration, Mr. Olusade Adesola while Emir of Jiwa, Alh. Idris Musa and some village and district heads signed on behalf of the communities.