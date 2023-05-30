Sanwo-Olu vows to surpass expectations

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna, Laide Raheem, Abeokuta, Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan, Paul Osuyi, Asaba, Judex Okoro, Calabar and Tony John, Port Harcourt

Twenty eight state capitals were agog, yesterday, as governors were inaugurated.

Breakdown showed that 10 of the governors were returning while 18 are fresh.

In Lagos, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu promised to rededicate himself to meeting and surpassing the expectations of the people.

He spoke shortly after hean his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat were sworn in for a second term by the Chief Justice of the state, Justice Kazeem Alogba at the Tafa Balewa Square.

Sanwo-Olu said: “We will work relentlessly to make Lagos a state where economic opportunities abound, where our infrastructure is robust and resilient, and where the rule of law prevails. But our vision for Lagos goes beyond our physical

infrastructure and economic indicators. Our vision is for a Lagos that is a beacon of cultural vibrancy, intellectual prowess, and humanistic values.”

Sanwo-Olu said he could boldly say that his government has had four fulfilling years, learnt a lot, made some mistakes, and had also implemented many transformational policies and programmes.

•Ganduje’s administration left over N241bn debt, says Yusuf

In Kano State, Governor Abba Yusuf, said his predecessor, Abdullahi Ganduje, left behind over N241 billion debt.

The immediate past governor, who was represented by Usman Alhaji, secretary to the state government, at the inauguration ceremony, gave a brief breakdown of a report of the activities of his administration from 2015-2023.

Signing and receiving the report, the new Kano governor decried the debt profile.

“It is so disheartening to hear that the state government left a debt of over N241 billion, it is so disheartening. Where are we going to source the money? The internally generated revenue is nothing to write home about,” Yusuf said.

•El-Rufai handovers $577.32m, N80.60bn debts

Newly inaugurated Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, was also handed foreign debts totally $577.32 million, plus N80.60 billion internal debts by his predecessor, Nasir El-Rufai.

The former governor while reading his farewell speech before Sani was sworn in, said the debts were as at the last financial year. He, however, said he had a cash balance of N5 billion in Treasury Single Account (TSA) and $2.05 million in domiciliary account of the state.

El-Rufai said: “As at the last financial year, Kaduna State has the following liabilities; domestic debt of N64.54 billion, other contingent liabilities of N16.06billion and foreign debts of US $577.32 million. We have spent N818.9 billion as capital expenditure between 2015 and 2022 in the prosecution of our first and second State Development Plans, attracting nearly $5 billion in foreign and domestic investments that created jobs, improved our tax receipts and laid a solid foundation for the future.”

Governor Sani said his government was for all, irrespective of political party differences.

•Abiodun frees 49 inmates, saves 3 on death row

As part of events to commemorate the inauguration of the second term, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday, pardoned and freed 49 inmates serving in different correctional centers across the state. He also announced the immediate conversion of death sentences imposed on three inmates to prison sentences.

The governor alongside his deputy, Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, were sworn in at a ceremony held at MKO Abiola Int’l Stadium, Abeokuta by the Chief Justice of the State, Mopelola Dipeolu.

Abiodun explained that he exercised his prerogative to pardon in accordance with the constitution of Nigeria.

He said the inmates received the gesture as some of them had served more than 20 years, two had serious medical conditions such as tuberculosis and HIV, which rendered them health hazard to the prison community, while three were over 60 years old, with one 84 years of age.

Abiodun assured his administration would build on the success of the template of I.S.E.Y.A mantra and espouse new policies as well as reinventing the creative will to succeed.

I’ll always put people’s interests first –Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, who was sworn in for a second term, promised to put the interest of the people first.

He said he would actualise the Oyo State Roadmap for Sustainable Development 2023 to 2027, with focus on four pillars – economy, education, healthcare and security.

He made the assurance in his inaugural speech after he took oath of office, which was administered by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice IyaboYerima, at the main bowl of Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, hitherto known as Liberty Stadium, Oke-Ado, Ibadan.

Makinde also vowed to implement all existing laws, and he has created the Oyo State Mobilisation Agency for Socio-Economic Development (OMASED) to sensitise the public and draw time-table for the implementation of the existing laws, including those against street trading.

“Four years ago, I took an oath before God and you, the good people of Oyo State. I pledged to put aside my self-interest to serve you to the best of my ability. Today, I stand before you to renew that pledge and reaffirm these solemn words – I will always put your interests first.”

•Oborevwori promises to be open, responsive

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Francis Oborevwori, promised that his administration would be open and responsive in meeting the needs and aspirations of the people.

Oborevwori said Warri, the commercial nerve centre of the state, would be accorded special attention, noting that he would consolidate on what his predecessor started in the oil rich city to bring back it’s old glory days.

Oborevwori who hails from Osubi, near Warri, spoke in Asaba, yesterday, after being sworn-in as governor along side his deputy, Monday Onyeme, by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Theresa Diai.

“I am advancing Delta State to greater heights in inclusive economic growth, human capital development, infrastructure renewal, and peace and security. I am committed to making life richer, better, and more fulfilling for our people. The new administration will seek to foster sustainable economic growth and private sector job creation; boost human capital; build an enabling infrastructure; enhance governance and accountability systems for improved service delivery; and strengthen public financial management,” he said.

•Otu says no hiding place for criminals

Prince Bassey Otu, former senator representing southern senatorial district of Cross River, was yesterday, sworn in as the 18th governor of the state by the state Chief Judge, Justice Akon Ikpeme.

He promised to be fair to all and root out criminals in the state.

“I accept the enormous responsibility given to me and welcome you all to this moment of history as it will remain indelible. My administration will bear no insignia of discrimination and everyone will not just be carried along but remain equal before the law. I will leverage on my past experiences to provide the best for the state and will hit the ground running. There will be no hiding place for criminals and we will have zero tolerance for criminality,” Otu said.

•I’ll run an open door policy in Ebonyi – Nwifuru

The new Ebonyi Governor, Mr Francis Nwifuru, has promised to serve and handle the affairs of the state with utmost care.

He also said he would serve with the fear of God.

“I shall run an open government and I will always welcome citizenship input. I will rely on the core values for better Ebonyi.”

The new governor implored all citizens in the state, especially those that contested with him to support him.

“I urge those that have made litigations in court against my emergence as governor to withdraw and join me to move Ebonyi forward.

“Those with litigations in court should join this journey. I have the hope they will offer great ideas in order to take Ebonyi to greater heights,” the governor said.

The immediate past governor, David Umahi, thanked God for seeing him through during his eight years in office.

•Zamfara governor unveils plan on security

The newly-sworn-in governor of Zamfara, Dr. Dauda Lawandare, said he would collaborate with the Federal Government and neighbouring states to redesign security architecture of the state.

He said the security situation of the state was a source of concern for all and sundry.

He said the new administration would pay greater attention to security by consulting with the Federal Government and with neighbouring Sokoto, Katsina, Kebbi, Kaduna and Niger states.

The governor said the collaboration would enable the state to galvanise ideas for lasting solution to the lingering problems of banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling that had grounded the state’s socioeconomic development.

Lawandare promised to support security agencies in the state with necessary equipment to enhance their operations in combating crime.

•We’ll take relevant measures to diversify economy –Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, said his government would adopt some important policies to grow the economy of the state.

He stated this during his inuagural speech at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Elekahia, Port Harcourt, on Monday.

He noted the economic challenges confronting the Rivers people which was caused by the prevailing poor national economy.

The new governor stressed that his administration would prioritize the welfare of the citizens and adopt re-industrialization policy and partner with private sector.

“We will improve the ease of doing business and sustain a congenial fiscal regime to attract local and foreign direct investments to stimulate greater economic activities, create wealth and improve citizens’ livelihoods.

“We will adopt a re-industrialization policy master plan and partner with the private sector to revive or establish viable industries to create jobs and empower our people.

“We will also support the growth of small businesses and encourage commercial agriculture to achieve food security, industrialization and improved living standards for citizens.”

The state governor expressed indebtedness to his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, for grooming him for the task ahead and declared that he would work on the foundation laid for him by the immediate past governor.

He expressed: “A billion thanks are insufficient to express my gratitude to my boss and our indomitable leader. My family lacks the words to thank you. The Opobo kingdom cannot thank you enough. Only God can reward you in commensurate terms.

“We witnessed unprecedented growth in infrastructure in the last eight years, but there’s still more to do. Therefore, we will follow in our leader’s footsteps to invest in capital projects, including roads, bridges, electricity, supply, and social housing.

“With its interconnecting road network, the need for affordable, conducive and safe public transportation cannot be over-emphasized as Rivers State continues to grow and expand by leaps and bounds.”

•Otti announces launch of N10 billion MSME fund

Governor of Abia, Alex Otti, said his administration would within the next one month, launch a N10 billion Micro, Small and Medium scale Enterprises (MSME) financing scheme in the state.

He made this known during his inaugural speech as the fifth executive Governor of Abia, at the Umuahia Township Stadium.

Otti said the fund is aimed at tackling the challenge of youth unemployment, which “keeps me awake most nights because I know how industrious our youths are.”

The renowned economist said that the scheme would comprise conditional business grants and low interest loans to support relevant enterprises.

He said the detailed modalities for accessing these funds would be made public soon.