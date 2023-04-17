From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti is set to graduate 5,963 students of the institution.

The EKSU’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Edward Olanipekun, made the disclosure on Monday, during a press conference to herald the 27th convocation ceremony of the institution.

Given the breakdown, the VC said 5602 graduands fall in the First Degree category, comprising 79 First Class, 1,847 Second Class( Upper Division), 3,343 Second Class ( Lower Division), 332 Third Class and One Pass.

He added, 207 graduands fall in the Postgraduate Studies category, they include 58 Ph.D, 86 Masters, and 63 Post Graduate Diploma (PGD).

At the ceremony, the VC reeled out some achievements of the university, noting various programmes of the university have been accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

” I am happy to report that seventy (86.4%) out of our eighty-one regular academic programmes have full accreditation by the National Universities Commission (NUC), while eight (9.88%) programmes have interim accreditation, and only one (1.23%) has a denial. The remaining two are those which are yet to mature for accreditation.”

He added, “All our professional programmes, namely Civil Engineering, Electrical & Electronic Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering have full accreditation by the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN); MBBS by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN); and LLB by the Council of Legal Education of Nigeria.”

Olanipekun said the university also made success in the area of ICT infrastructure, noting the university has fixed 72 hours for the processing of students’ transcripts.

“Ekiti State University deployed a robust e-learning platform via its home-grown portal, in response to the educational challenge in higher institutions occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic. Taking advantage of our enterprise mailing system with Google, we have unlimited access to Google meet to deliver online Video lectures to our students in real time. The LMS platform is studded with many rich features which include IP restrictions (geofencing) and integrated e-examination.

Other services offered through our portal include, but not limited to: online admission and registration exercises, Computer-based tests and examinations, and production of customized identity cards.

“Our Directorate of ICT also has the capacity to handle the following, among others: Standard Studio for recording lectures Distance learning

Campus wide area internet coverage.

“At the moment, our E-examination centre is equipped with 700 functional computers. We have also commenced the process to increase the total number of computers to not less than 1500 in the nearest future.

“With the recent migration of our portal to a dedicated cloud server, collection of fees and other payments in the university is now seamless. We have thus put behind us the infamous past malfeasance by some staff, and exploitation of our students by fraudulent cyber cafe operators.

“Furthermore, we have put in place a mechanism for online processing and delivery of transcripts to any global destination within 72 hours of request, adding the institution has almost completed the processing of all the backlog of transcript requests.”

Another area listed was research and development, where Olanipekun said has continued to receive a great boost in the university.

“As I reported during the 40th Founder’s Day and the combined 25th & 26th Convocation Ceremonies of our university which took place in March last year, many of our academic staff have continued to engage in cutting edge research and had the opportunities to participate in both local and international conferences, seminars and workshops.

“The University Management with the support of the State Government, the Governing Council, the Alumni Association and other stakeholders have continued to pursue the process of restructuring and re-engineering every facet of the university to ensure that the societal expectations and dreams of the institution’s founding fathers are met. As a university, we shall continue to cultivate strategic global partners and building networks and synergies that promote our contributions to sustainable global development. We will continue to partner with the government as well as embrace symbiotic academic linkages with top-rated institutions of learning, both locally and internationally.”

Responding to allegation of retrenchment, Olanipekun denied the allegation, adding there was no iota of truth in it.

”There is no iota of truth in the statement, it was masterminded by fifth columnists who find delight in causing unnecessary confusion.

“The same persons behind this rumour are also the ones that submitted memoranda in 2018 alleging that the university was over staffed.”