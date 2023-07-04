From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A 26-year-old man, Amachi Paul, has been convicted by a magistrate court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, for stealing N920.

The police prosecutor, Akintunde Jacob, told the court that the convict committed the crime on 29th June 2023.

The charge read to the convict reads: “That you Amachi Paul, on the 29th June 2023 at about 1120hrs at Rano Filing Station Osogbo, in the Osogbo Magisterial District did steal cash sum of nine hundred and twenty naira (920:00k) property of one Adesina Akeem ‘m’ and thereby committed an offense contrary to section 381 and punishable under section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol, 11 Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.”

The convict pleaded guilty to the allegation of stealing pressed against him and prayed the court to be merciful to him.

Magistrate O. A. Daramola subsequently convicted him and adjourned to 21st July for sentencing.