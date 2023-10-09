Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested 25 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers and cultists, recovering dangerous weapons from the suspects. Commissioner of Police, Mr Olatoye Durosinmi, said: “The command has a great achievement and recorded breakthrough by flushing out criminals out of the state.

“These ‘ember’ months will be too tough for the hoodlums to operate, especially armed robbers and kidnappers. They who come from neighbouring state to operate and they will be dealt with.

“Police tactical team arrested 10 suspected armed robbers at Udetta School Road, University of Uyo (UNIUYO), Ikpa area, Ikot Udoro and environs in Uyo Local Government and recovered 15 live cartridges, matchetes, daggers, N15,700 and $8.

“Suspected kidnappers were also arrested in Uyo. They made attempt to kidnap a victim, but they didn’t succeed. We had an encounter with them and arrested them. Some others escaped into the bush with bullet wounds. We recovered abandoned magazine and AK-47 rifles.

“Police operatives raided hideouts in Ikot Ekpene arrested somesuspected cultists involved in armed robbery and confessed to the crime. The suspects will soon be charged to court.”