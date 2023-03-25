From Paul Orude Bauchi

No fewer than 25 people have been killed while 10 others were injured in a road accident that occurred in Bauchi State on Thursday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in the State, Yusuf Abdullahi, confirmed the incident.

Abdullahi disclosed that the incident happened at Udubo village along Hadeja-Potiskum road in Gamawa Local Government Area of Bauchi State at about 4.30pm on Thursday.

He said 35 people – 19 male adults, 11 female adults, two male children and three female children – were involved in the incident.

The FRSC sector commander said that the driver of the Hummer Bus with registration number: JMA 59XA lost control and ran into 11 people taking shelter under a tree close to a car wash.

He said the accident was caused by overloading, speed violation which led to a tyre burst and loss of control.

“The driver lost control and ran into some people taking shelter under a tree. You know because the weather was hot, so they were under the tree when some of them were killed.”

He said 24 people were inside the Hummer Bus while the remaining 11 people were taking shelter under the tree close to a car wash as stated by men of the Nigeria Police Force.

“Immediately we got the information, our men rushed to the scene for a rescue operation and evacuated the victims to the Federal Medical Centre, Azare for treatment and confirmation.

“It was there at the hospital that a medical doctor confirmed the 25 people dead. Ten others sustained various degrees of bruises,” he said.

The FRSC Boss said that the corpses were deposited at the FMC, Azare where they would be released for burial while the injured are being treated.