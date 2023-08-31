From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Barely 24 hours after the suspension of 84 members, the Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended another 26 members.

The State Executive Committee of the party in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday evening by the state chairman of the party, Tajudeen Lawal, accused the suspended members of forming parallel within the party and engaged in anti-party activities.

Lawal explained that a disciplinary committee was constituted to investigate the allegations against some of its members and the recommendation led to their suspension.

“This disciplinary measure came in response to the allegations of misconduct bordering on factionalization of the party and creating a parallel party organ.

“After a comprehensive assessment of the evidence and consideration of the committee’s recommendations, the State Executive Committee has taken the difficult yet necessary step of suspending the members,” Lawal said.

The suspended members are former Secretary to the State Government under Rauf Aregbesola, Alh. Moshood Adeoti, former speaker, Hon. Najeem Salaam, former Senator Mudasiru Hussain, former party chairman, Adelowo Adebiyi, former commissioner for information, Adelani Baderinwa, and former member of House of Representatives, Hon. Francis Famurewa,

Others are former Commissioners and former members of the House of Assembly who served under Aregbesola among whom are: Sikiru Ayedun, Engr. Kazeem Salami, Adesiji Azeez, Gbenga Akano, Kunle Ige, Biodun Agboola, Gbenga Awosode, Rasheed Opatola, Gbenga Ogunkanmi, Israel Oyekunle, Hon. MBO Ibraheem, Akeem Olaoye, Hon. Tajudeen Famuyide, Hon. (Mrs.) Adenike Abioye, Hon. Wasiu Adebayo, Hon. Rasheed Afolabi, Segun Olanibi, Tunde Ajilore, Ganiyu Ismaila Opeyemi, and Zakariah Khalid of Olaoluwa-South LCDA.

The party urged other members to remain focused on their goals and continue working together to serve the interests of their constituents and the form.