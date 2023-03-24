From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Prof Charles Igwe, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, (Nsukka) has announced that 246 graduates of the institution bagged a first-class degree in the university’s 50th convocation ceremony.

The VC announced this in Nsukka on Friday during the institution’s 50th convocation ceremony to confer First Degrees and Diplomas of the UNN to the 2019/2020 graduation class.

He said that a total of 14,308 graduates of the institution would be awarded bachelor’s degrees while 246 would be conferred with first-class honours degrees of UNN.

According to him “this occasion of our 50th is a happy, memorable, and historical milestone in our existence. We have come together to confer the first degrees and diplomas of the University of Nigeria on the 50th generation of graduands who have been found worthy in character and in learning.

“A total of 14,308 graduands will receive bachelor degrees, while 96 were awarded with diplomas of the university.

“246 graduands bagged first class, 5,092 made Second Class Upper, 7,865 made Second Class Lower, 2,088 made Third Class, while 17 went home with a Pass degree from the university.

“As alumni of this great university, I urge you to live up to expectations by being a good ambassador of the UNN and a good citizen of the country,” he said.

The VC said also that all the graduating students were unique and special because they were the golden graduates of the university’s 50th Convocation.

He urged the graduands not to allow the prevailing socio-economic conditions in the country, especially unemployment to diminish the value of their graduation.

“As you leave the university to face the real world do not allow the prevailing socioeconomic conditions in the country to diminish the value of your graduation.

“With focus, integrity, hard work, and complete trust in God you will rule the world with the knowledge you have acquired like many lions and lionesses,” he said.

The VC said further that the university decided to bring Chief Obinna Iyiegbu aka Obi Cubana who is an alumnus of UNN to inspire and motivate students.

Speaking, Obi Cubana one of the alumni of UNN who graduated from the institution in 1998 said he was happy to be invited to inspire and motivate graduates and undergraduates of his Alma mater

“Today, I have come back to this convocation hall to share my story, so that, you can learn some lessons from my experience.

“And hopefully, get inspired and motivated to confront the future with greater confidence.

“The secret of my success is hard work, honesty, determination to succeed, integrity, and the special grace of God,” Iyiegbu said.