From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A 24-year-old woman, Oluwadamilola Adegoke, was on Wednesday dragged to the court by the Osun State Police Command for allegedly diverting over N2 million belonging to Christopher Woman Development Initiate Property Microfinance.

She was arraigned on two counts of charges of stealing and fraud before an Osogbo Magistrate court.

The prosecutor, Akintunde Jacob, alleged that the defendant committed the crime on 27th March 2023 in Ota-efun area, Osogbo.

“That you Oluwadamilola Adegoke on the 27th day of March 2023 at about 5:45 pm at Ota-efun area, Osogbo, in the Osogbo Magisterial district, did steal N2,470,000,000, property of Christopher Woman Development Initiate Property Micro Finance Bank and thereby committed an offense contrary to section 383 (1) and punishable under section 390 (9) of the criminal code cap. 34 Vol. II Laws of Osun state of Nigeria 2002.”

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the allegations against him by the police.

His counsel, A. K. Adepoju, urged the court to grant him bail in the most liberal term, promising that he will stand his trial.

The Magistrate, M. O. Olatunji, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N2 million and two sureties in like sum.

The case was adjourned to April 26, for hearing.