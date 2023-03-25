Smart Adeyemi urges Gov Bello not to be tribal leader

My profile dwarfs other aspirants – Ohiare

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has begun the screening of candidates for governorship elections in Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo states, which will take place on November 11th.

The screening committee has already attended to 24 candidates, including Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma, who is running unopposed.

The Bayelsa screening has produced six candidates, including the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipreye Silva, who is expected to compete with his former protege and 2019 governor-elect, David Pereworimini Lyon.

The Kogi screening produced several high-profile candidates, such as Senator Smart Adeyemi and Edward David Onoja, the deputy governor of the state.

Former Executive Director of the Rural Electrification Agency, Sanusi Ohiare, stated that his qualifications made him the ideal candidate for Kogi state governor.

Ohiare claimed, “If you look at our profiles, the kind of leadership we need now is the type to move the state forward. You will know that none of them come close to me.” He promised to transform Kogi and make it a logistics hub, adding that the state has several advantages that can be exploited, such as the River Niger and River Benue.

Ohiare aims to build an inland port, connect Itakpe and Warri with Abuja, Kaduna, and Kano, and construct an airport.

Senator Smart Adeyemi also spoke after his screening, urging the Governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, not to become a tribal leader. Adeyemi said it was important for any political party, including the APC, to zone the governorship ticket to Kogi West. He argued that the area has not produced a governor in the last 30 years and that it was time for them to take their rightful place.

Adeyemi promised to use his experience to promote socio-economic development in the state by creating job opportunities and setting up industries and factories that provide employment.