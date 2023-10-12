By Chukwuma Umeorah

Nigeria’s pharmaceutical industry faces a grave challenge with the surge of illicit trade, counterfeit drugs, substandard medications, and unauthorized distribution posing serious risks to public health and safety.

These pressing issues, among others, will be the focal point of discussion as prominent figures from the industry gather at the 23rd edition of the NECCI Public Relations Roundtable scheduled for October 27 and 28, 2023, in Lagos with the theme “Fighting the Scourge of Illicit Trade in Nigeria’s Pharma Industry: The Role of Communication.”

The Director General of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Mojisola Adeyeye and Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mohamed Buba Marwa, and other key stakeholders will be there to brainstorm on the subject.

The National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHDA) revealed that over 70 per cent of medicines distributed in Nigeria fall below acceptable standards, resulting in significant health hazards. Additionally, the Brazzaville Foundation reports that approximately 120,000 Africans die annually due to the prevalence of substandard drugs, with many Nigerians suffering severe health consequences, including vision and hearing impairment, kidney, and liver problems, linked to substandard drugs.

Founder and convener of the NECCI Public Relations Roundtable, Nkechi Ali-Balogun, underscored the pivotal role of effective communication in combating illicit trade within the pharmaceutical industry. She noted that, “Public awareness campaigns are crucial in empowering consumers to recognize counterfeit drugs and make informed choices. By disseminating information through various channels, such as social media, radio, and community events, we can raise awareness about the dangers of illicit pharmaceuticals and more importantly help to bring culprits to book,” she explained.

Despite the grave health and safety risks associated with counterfeit medicines, she lamented that public awareness of their prevalence and dangers remained limited. This edition of the NECCI PR Roundtable aims to address this issue by advocating for substantial and enduring solutions through strategic communication campaigns that would spur attitude change, reduce the global counterfeit medicines market, and ensure public health and safety.

She stressed that addressing illicit trade in the pharmaceutical sector required a comprehensive approach that integrates communication, regulation, technology, and collaboration.

Other speakers include, Acting Comptroller General, Nigeria Custom Service, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, the immediate past Chairman, Access Bank, Dere Awosika, Founder/MD Biofem Group, Femi Soremekun and a host of other intellectuals as panelists.