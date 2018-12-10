‎Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has announced that it has secured the conviction of 22 persons who were involved in yahoo-yahoo within its operational base in the last one year

Head of the Benin Zone, Mr. Mailafia Yakubu, who disclosed this to newsmen after a road walk to mark this year’s World Anti-Corruption Day, said millions of Naira was recovered from fraudsters who want to reap where they did not sow, adding that other fraudsters would soon be convicted.

He disclosed that the commission was working out modalities to curb vote-buying in next year’s general elections, explaining that the roadshow was to emphasise on the need for Nigerians to continue to draw attention to the ills of corruption and why they should collaborate in combating the menace.

“Corruption and its twin evil, economic and financial crimes have ravaged our nation and it is evident in the decayed infrastructures and other basic amenities.

“It is the bane of our development. It is the reason our power supply is epileptic; It is the reason our country is still touted as a potentially great nation even after many years of sovereign statehood,” the EFCC boss said.

