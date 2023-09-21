From Olanrewaju Lawal Birnin Kebbi

No fewer than 21 suspected bandits have been reportedly killed by security agencies in collaboration with vigilantes and locals in Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

Council Chairman, Alhaji Hussani Aliyu-Bena, confirmed this while speaking in a telephone interview with newsmen.

Bena disclosed that Danko Wasagu shares a border with Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State, where the bandits get access to Kebbi State. He said: “The incident started on Monday through Tuesday, up to Wednesday. The bandits came through Mariga into Tudun Bichi under Wasagu. But credible intelligence kept the security agencies, vigilance group and locals on alert, which led to a successful ambush on them.”

He said the locals, in collaboration with vigilantes, killed 17 suspected bandits, recovered arms, ammunition and motorcycles, while two locals were killed during the operation.

Bena added that the bandits also moved to Tangaran village and abducted nine farmers working on their farmlands, but all of them were later rescued by combined efforts of security agencies, vigilantes and locals at a village called Lugga under Ayu District.

The chairman said a careful watch on the movement of the bandits also resulted in another encounter at Bakin Gulbi village, where the combined team killed four bandits, recovered weapons and rescued three kidnapped persons.

Bena, who assured that the bandits’ movement was being monitored for further action, expressed sadness that the bandits attacked Marafan Mai Inuwa village, under Kanya District, where they abducted some people.

He said the abductees have been rescued by the army after killing some of the bandits. He said in line with the directives of the governor: “We have visited Kanya District, where all the displaced persons from the surrounding villages converged and we commiserated with the people and presented a message (token) from His Excellency, Kauran Gwandu.”

While commending the gallant efforts of security agencies, vigilante and locals, Bena appealed to people for more support and cooperation towards providing credible intelligence to effectively flush out criminals out of their areas.

The chairman pleaded for more deployment of military personnel at Malekachi village, which remained a transit route for the bandits as well as Dankade village. He assured that the council had communicated with the Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs on how the ministry would assist the affected victims with palliatives to cushion the effects of the ugly development.