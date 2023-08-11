•Gov expresses worry over renewed killings

From Jude Owuamanam and Jude Dangwam, Jos

The Plateau State Police Command has confirmed the killing of more than 20 people in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesperson of the command, Alfred Alabo, in a statement, yesterday, said: “On 10/08/2023, at around 0500hrs, the Plateau State Police Command received information from one Rwang Danjuma ‘M’, of Heipang District, that between 0200hrs to 0230hrs, unknown gunmen stormed Tagwam Lawuru village, where they cowardly shot and killed 17 people. After the attack on Tagwam Lawuru village, the hoodlums also proceeded to Layowok village, where they killed three people.

As a result of the attacks, several other people sustained varying degrees of gunshot injuries.

“On receipt of the information, the DPO Barkin Ladi, led a combined team of policemen and personnel from other security agencies, including members of security help groups in the state, to reinforce and restore normalcy in the affected communities. The injured victims have been responding to treatment at different hospitals where they were immediately rushed to.

“The command is, however, pleased to inform you that, the DPO Barkin-Ladi and his team, while on patrol, rescued one Gideon Nweke ‘m’ aged 63 years, of Liberty Boulevards British America, Jos, who was kidnapped along Riyom-Jos Road, on 08/08/2023, at about 2100hours, in a Plateau Riders Sharon vehicle while on their way from Abuja. The victim was taken to Allah Nakowa Hospital Barkin Ladi for treatment on injuries inflicted on him as a result of beating.

“On this note, the commissioner of police and the entire officers and staff of the Nigerian Police Force on the Plateau extend our heartfelt condolences to the communities and families of the victims. We also wish to assure you that we have already put modalities in place to ensure the arrest and onward prosecution of the perpetrators of these inhuman acts.

“The command is using this opportunity to send a stern warning to all criminals and hoodlums, that we shall not tolerate any form of criminal activity within the state, and if you are caught engaged in any criminal activities, you will be severely dealt with according to the law.”

Meanwhile, the leadership of Berom Youths Moulders Association said a total of 21 people were killed in the midnight attack.

National Public Secretary of the Sociocultural body, Mr. Rwang Tengwong, who made the disclosure, yesterday, said seven other people sustained fatal injuries from the attacks. He noted that 11 of the victims are internally displaced persons (IDPs), who were taking refuge in Heipang community, with some of them burnt beyond recognition.

“Twenty-one people have been killed in an attack in two different villages in the Heipang community of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, Plateau State, by Fulani militia alongside bandits. The attackers, who came around 1:26am killed 17 people in Batin of Heipang town, four people were killed in Rayogot, while seven people sustained fatal injuries,” he stated.

Tengwong further noted that the attackers, after carrying out the inhuman attack in Heipang town, were confronted by vigilance members from Rayogot, who were on alert. He lamented that the incident ordinarily ought to have been averted going by the security alerts given out to all relevant bodies, including OPSH, but the attacks were still carried out successfully.

The publicity secretary further explained that prior to the attack, there was a robbery incident along Heipang Highway, where one person was killed and another injured. He said the identity of the criminals were yet to be ascertained. He recalled that in 2019, a similar attack on the Heipang Highway was carried out, but was later established to be a robbery case.

“It was traced that the attackers trailed the victims from Kara Cattle Market in Bukuru, only to kill them at Heipang to return to their destination. It is great concern that despite the security alert, and the presence of security personnel patrolling the community, their was no trace of the attackers,” he noted.

The youth body decried the resurgence of hostility in Barkin-Ladi LGA after the exit of the former Sector Commander, who is now the GOC 3 Division and Commander of Operation Safe, and demanded the immediate redeployment and investigation of activities of Col. US Abdulsalam.

“Why is it that after the exit of Col. MD Abdulsalam, security situation in Barkin Ladi somersaulted and things went bad as against the tenure of the then Commander, Col. M. D. Abdulsalam, who was up and doing and had the general area under unprecedented calmness with no coordinated attack for over two years of his command?

“This, among other things, have left us with concerns as to why the lopsided response by the present sector commander? The BYM, hereby, calls for immediate redeployment and investigation on the activities of Col. US Abdulsalam.”

They, however, called on their people to remain calm, but under intense vigilance, as well as “exploring all legal means to protect themselves as none of our dead brothers can ever return.”

Meanwhile, Governor Caleb Mutfwang has expressed worry over the escalation of killings on the Plateau. The fresh attack comes a few weeks after the Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) launched a special operation codenamed, Operation Hakorin Damisa, to crush the killings in Mangu and surrounding local government areas.

Mutfwang, in a statement signed by his Director, Press Affairs, Bere Gyang, said he’s deeply saddened by the bloody attack that claimed several lives. The governor appealed to security agencies to redouble their efforts and put an end to the senseless killings of innocent people in the rural communities of Mangu and Barkin-Ladi.

He described the deteriorating security situation in some parts of the state as unfortunate and called for greater collaboration between community leaders and security agencies to prevent further attacks.

Governor Mutfwang emphasised the importance of peace and unity among all citizens, regardless of faith or ethnicity, for the development and growth of the state. He expressed his sympathy for the affected communities and families of the deceased, assuring them of the government’s commitment to addressing the issues.