THE International Olympic Com- mittee (IOC) have approved five
new sports for the 2028 games set
to take place in Los Angeles.
Flag football, lacrosse, cricket,
softball, and squash have all been
confirmed by the IOC to feature in
the 2028 edition of the Olympics.
While softball, cricket, and
lacrosse return to the lineup for the
first time since the 1900s, squash and flag football will be making their debut.
The introduction of squash comes after failed
bids in the last four versions of the Olympics
despite the sport’s growth during the last decade.
“The choice of these five new sports is in
line with the American sports culture and will
showcase iconic American sports to the world
while bringing international sports to the United
States,” said IOC President Thomas Bach via
the Olympics’ official website.
