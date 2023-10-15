THE International Olympic Com- mittee (IOC) have approved five

new sports for the 2028 games set

to take place in Los Angeles.

Flag football, lacrosse, cricket,

softball, and squash have all been

confirmed by the IOC to feature in

the 2028 edition of the Olympics.

While softball, cricket, and

lacrosse return to the lineup for the

first time since the 1900s, squash and flag football will be making their debut.

The introduction of squash comes after failed

bids in the last four versions of the Olympics

despite the sport’s growth during the last decade.

“The choice of these five new sports is in

line with the American sports culture and will

showcase iconic American sports to the world

while bringing international sports to the United

States,” said IOC President Thomas Bach via

the Olympics’ official website.