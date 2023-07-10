Qatar 2022 World Cup glaring absentee, Super Eagles of Nigeria will tomorrow discover who they must overcome to qualify for the next edition in Canada, Mexico and the USA.

Employing seeding technique, the 54 African entries will be divided into nine groups of six teams. All eventual group leaders will secure places at the World Cup.

The best four runners-up will then go into play-offs and the winners join five other teams in an inter-confederation tournament with two World Cup places up for grabs.

For tomorrow’s draw, Morocco, the first semi-finalists from Africa, Cameroon, Senegal and Tunisia who featured at the 2022 tournament and are among the nine first seeds for the draw along with Nigeria.

But the fifth African participants, Ghana, miss out and, along with eight other teams including South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo, have to settle for being second seeds.

Seeding for the Abidjan draw is based on the June FIFA world rankings and four-time World Cup qualifier, Ghana, lies 11th.