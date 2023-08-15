Kenneth Udeh

The date for the 2024 Igbere Cultural Festival has been announced to be a two days event starting from January 2, 2024 and ending January 3,2024

A statement by the Executive Secretary of the OUK Foundation, promoters of the Igbere Fiesta, Mrs Jemimah Ola Kalu on Monday , said that preparations are already on for the iconic Igbere Cultural Festival.

The cultural revelry, which showcases a retinue of fun-packed cultural activities and is being financed by the former governor of Abia State, and Chairman of Committee on Privatization and Commercialization, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has as its theme, “Protecting Our Heritage and Fostering Creativity”.

According to the statement, the cultural festival focuses on projecting the rich culture of Igbere and Nigeria to the global community.

The development, Ola Kalu added

will bring people together from different cultures, religions, and backgrounds to celebrate in a spirit of peace, unity, and togetherness

The statement reads in part: “Season 5 of the festival will be held concurrently in the 13 autonomous communities of Igbere with the foundation executives and members, the visiting team across nations and His Excellency, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu visiting the 13 communities of Igbere where the celebrations will be held.

“The festivals will provide an opportunity to celebrate traditions in history, and to make more people aware of them to carry on the experience

“Every community of Igbere is expected to start preparation now as the best performing communities will win the set prizes. The celebration will be held on January 2nd and 3rd 2024 at 10:00 a.m in 13 locations”.

The statement said that those expected to grace the occasion are first-class paramount rulers, top government officials, tourists, diplomats, members of the organised private sector, and the media, among others.

The fiesta itself will feature a wide range of traditional activities such as a local boxing contest, beauty pageant, drama, dancing competition, and poetry among others while visiting tourists will be treated to warm hospitality of the Igbere people.