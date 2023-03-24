From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

The Oyo State Chairman of borehole drillers Association, Engr. Kolawole Olayinka has commended the state governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde for putting measures in place to avert haphazard drillings resulting to environmental degradation.

The chairman stated this on Friday to celebrate the giant stride of the governor in providing potable water for masses in the state and also safeguarding the environment from degradation.

World Water day is celebrated on March 22 every year to spread awareness about the water crisis all over the world. World Water Day 2023 aims to achieve the vision of sustainable water and sanitation for all by 2030.

In a statement personally signed by him and made available to journalists, Olayinka noted that previous administration in the state showed nonchallant attitude towards provision of potable water, sanitation and safe environment.

According to him, during the previous administration of late Governor Abiola Ajimobi, there was a recorded case of earth tremour but nothing was done to salvage the situation. He said present administration of Governor Makinde had shown concern for ensuring that activities of borehole drillers are controlled to avoid further environmental hazards.

“We appreciate Governor Makinde for making the job of borehole drillings easy in this state. There was a time during administration of Governor Abiola Ajimobi, we had earth tremour in Saki area in the state and another in the North.

“Nothing was done to tackle to the environmental hazard but during this administration of Engr. Seyi Makinde, he had deemed it fit to put measures in place in tackling haphazard drilling, a major cause of earth tremour.

“He made drilling activities in the state not business as usual. We went through a lot of processes before we can drill now in Oyo State.

“We are therefore using this year’s World Water Day to commemorate the activities of our Excellency, Engr. Oluwaseyi Abiodun Makinde and we pray for more successes in his second term in office”, the statement reads.