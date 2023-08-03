From Olanrewaju Lawal Birnin Kebbi

Wife of Kebbi State Governor,Hajiya Nafisa Nasir Idris has urged parents especially mother’s to practices exclusive breast feeding for their babies for healthy health and combating diseases.

Idris stated this while speaking at the occasion, organized by Kebbi State Primary Health Care Development Agency to mark 2023 World breast feeding week in the state.

The Governor’s wife called on the mother’s to adhere to exclusive breastfeeding of their babies for a period of six months.

She said that by doing so , their babies would be healthy in the society stressed that such would greatly help in combating diseases in children.

In their speeches, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health Kebbi State, Alhaji Shehu Nuhu Koko and Executive Secretary Kebbi State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Abubakar Kaoje, said the aim of the celebration was to enlighten mothers on the importance of breast feeding and it’s significance and it is celebrated yearly 1st to 7th August, world wide.

Dignitaries at the ceremony were Wife of State Deputy Governor, Wife of Head of Service, Permanent Secretaries, Chairman Jega local Government Council , representatives of WHO, GAIN, IHP, UNICEF and NANAS foundation.

The Wife of the State Governor was awarded the Champion of Maternal Child Health.