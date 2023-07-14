The Matildas of Australia in the early hours of Friday once again underlined their readiness to win the next Women’s World Cup on their home soil with a victory over France.

Australia apart from being one of the hosts, is one of the top favourites to win the 2023 FIFA Womens World Cup.

They played in another tournament favourite France in Melbourne and recorded a narrow 1-0 win.

Australia dominated the game from the start with Chelsea attacker Sam Kerr creating a constant threat to the backline of France.

The first stanza ended goalless but Mary Fowler scored the winning goal in the 62nd minute and France found it extremely difficult to level the game.

Australia will confront Nigeria’s Super Eagles in the second group match after they might have played the Republic of Ireland in their opening group

match.