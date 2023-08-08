Nigeria’s D’Tigress forward, Amy Okonkwo has said is a huge honour to be named the Most Valuable Player of the just concluded 2023 Women’s Afribasketball Championship in Kigali Rwanda, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

Okonkwo led Nigeria to her fourth consecutive title, beating rival Senegal 84-74 in the final game played at the BK Arena.

“We knew we had our destiny in our hands. Even when Senegal came back, we knew we had to step up, to keep together and we made it happen.

“I was playing in Mexico this summer, and I’m thankful to have the opportunity to come and lead. And I had the opportunity to lead the team.

“I told myself that I was not coming to Kigali to lose anything. And being MVP is a huge honour,” she said.

Okonkwo averaged a team-high of 17.2 points while contributing 8.2 rebounds per game to ensure D’Tigress triumph.