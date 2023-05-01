Reschedules UTME for some candidates

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has announced that the result of candidates who have taken the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) so far would be released on Tuesday, May 2.

JAMB thus asked all candidates who sat the examination so far to check their results on or before Thursday, May 4.

Its spokesman, Dr Fabian Benjamin, in a statement, on Monday, explained that the release of the results was deliberately delayed to ensure that all necessary screening is concluded, besides ensuring that the mean and standard deviation are reasonably obtained before releasing the results.

He, however, confirmed that some candidates who had sat for the examination would not see their results, but would instead, see their notification for rescheduled examination because they had challenges during the exercise without being aware.

Meanwhile, JAMB has announced that some candidates who had some issues that affected their seamless participation in the exercise have been rescheduled to take the examination on Saturday, 6th May 2023, under close watch.

JAMB said the affected candidates are those who were verified at their centres but could not sit for the examination, those who could not be biometrically verified, and those with mismatched data.

Others are all candidates who were scheduled to sit for the examination at the Beautiful Beginning CBT Centre, Apo, Abuja, but missed the examination because of an error in the address released by JAMB which led to some candidates missing the examination.

“It should be noted that the name of the centre which is Beautiful Beginning CBT Centre, Apo, Abuja, featured “Gwagwalada” instead of “Apo” hence misleading the candidates,” JAMB explained.

Other affected candidates are those who were rescheduled to re-take their examination on Thursday, 27th April 2023, but received the notification late on Thursday night, and so missed the examination.

JAMB admitted that some candidates couldn’t receive the notification because their schools held on to their channels of receiving messages such as their SIM cards, e-mail addresses and profile codes despite repeated warnings by JAMB that UTME was never a school-based exercise.

Also rescheduled are candidates whose centres could not carry their full capacity of 250 and, as such, had to be batched with some of the centres taking 150 candidates rather than the 250 allotted to them per session.

“Some of the remaining candidates in the batched sessions have also been rescheduled and have taken the examination but some are yet to do so,” JAMB explained.

JAMB urged the candidates to print their notification slips on or before Thursday, 4th-5th May 2023, so as to know the time and venue of their examination.

“Candidates would be grouped in a central location within their respective States to sit the examination, hence the need to print the notification slips so as to make sufficient arrangements to sit the examination,” JAMB explained.

JAMB had informed Nigerians that it would be using some novel innovative methods in conducting the exercise with the aim of completely arresting incidences of examination infractions.

This, it said, has been largely achieved as the 2023 UTME exercise recorded the lowest reported cases of infractions, but with equally emerging challenges on account of human negligence which led to some candidates not being able to sit for the examination on the first day. Notwithstanding, out of the 1,586,765 candidates that registered for the examination, only 80,166 were affected and have been rescheduled.