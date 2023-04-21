From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Ahead of commencement of 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) next week, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has confirmed that candidates’ examination notification slips are ready, hence they should proceed to print out the slips.

JAMB spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, in a statement, on Friday, informed that the notification slip contain their examination centre, time of examination, date of examination and other essential information necessary for the 2023 UTME, which expectedly, will commence on Tuesday, 25th April, 2023.

Part of the statement reads: “All candidates taking the 2023 UTME are expected to print their examination notification slips on or before Monday, 24th April, 2023.

“This can be done by visiting https://www.jamb.gov.ng, click on 2023 UTME SLIP PRINTING on the menu bar to know the time and venue of their examination.”

Dr. Fabian reminded the candidates that the information featured on the notification slip would enable them to easily locate their centres before the examination, thus he suggested that they locate their centres before the day of their examination so as not to arrive at the wrong place or arrive late at the right examination centre.

He maintained that commencement time for their examination as contained in their notification slips is sacrosanct, hence candidates should make adequate preparations to appear at the venue on time ready for the examination.

He advised candidates against going into the examination halls with prohibited items such as wristwatches, calculators, flash drives, phones, among others.

He further restated JAMB’s zero tolerance for examination malpractice and urged candidates to refrain from any ignoble act or conduct during the examination.