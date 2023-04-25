From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), an examination conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for candidates that desire admission into tertiary institutions in Nigeria, commenced on Tuesday, across the country and the exercise is expected to run until Wednesday, May 3.

Over 1.5 million candidates are expected to participate in the exercise in over 700 Computer Based Test (CBT) centres across the country, and they would be admitted into the CBT centres in batches in line with information contained in their notification slips.

Candidates are being checked into the examination hall using the Biometric Verification Machine (BVM) which is also a register of attendance in line with the Board’s policy of “no biometric verification, no examination.”

JAMB spokesman Dr Fabian Benjamin told reporters that all was set for the start of the examination and that JAMB has put in all measures to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination.

Dr Fabian had in a statement earlier in the week advised candidates who registered for the exercise to print their 2023 UTME notification slips which contain information on the location of the candidate’s examination centre, date of scheduled sessions, time of the examination and other necessary information.

He reminded the candidates that the ban on prohibited items is still in force, thus asking the candidates to be careful not to run foul of the law as necessary sanctions would be meted out to violators of its code of conduct.

He listed the banned items within the examination hall to include but not limited to flash drives, smart watches, calculators, recorders, mobile phones, spy reading glasses, jewelry, among others.