The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter will take place at Istanbul’s Atatürk Olympic Stadium today.

The encounter will come to a close at Istanbul’s Atatürk Olympic Stadium with the kick off 8:00 pm. The stadium was built to support Türkiye’s bid to stage the 2008 Olympic Games, the Atatürk Olympic Stadium opened in 2002 and is home to the Turkish national team. Situated in the Başakşehir area of the city, west of the Bosphorus, it boasts a seated capacity of over 75,000.

This is the second major UEFA competition final to be staged at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium, with Liverpool having beaten AC Milan on penalties in the same venue in the final of the 2004/05 Champions League.

City booked their final spot at the expense of holders Real Madrid, while the Nerazzurri progressed as a result of a 3-0 aggregate defeat of city rivals AC Milan in the semi-finals. Brazilian superstar Anitta and Swedish sensation Alesso will be headliners to perform alongside GRAMMY® Award-winning and multi-platinum selling singer, songwriter and producer Burna Boy.