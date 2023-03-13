by Ajiri Daniels

…Says Tinubu didn’t win

By Adewale Sanyaolu

The Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has said the party and its supporters will picket the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) offices across the country over its failure to obey a court order to allow him inspect election materials used during the presidential election

This was even as he maintained that the candidate declared as the winner of the Presidential election, didn’t win the election.

This, he said, remained the major reason why he is challenging the process leading to the announcement of a winner.

Obi stated this during a live interview on Arise Television in Lagos yesterday, lamenting that it remained worrisome that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has failed to adhere to a court ruling in the party’s favour to inspect election material.

Obi maintained that the most important ingredient that makes a nation is the rule of law, saying the country, must be governed by the rule of law.

The LP Presidential candidate said with the current situation of the country, what the world expects from Nigeria is a free, fair and credible election and not the charade witnessed some weeks ago.

‘‘The low hanging fruit for Nigeria is the rule of law. And when that starts, the country begins to witness a change which I am committed to.

I urge INEC to please help the country. The image of the country today among the comity of nations is being put to question. All these rascality must stop,’’.

He assured that Labour Party is committed to a New Nigeria and this; he said, would be achieved through the building of a democratic institute which will begin to orientate a new culture in the minds of those in leadership, including himself.

‘‘It is not just that our candidates have won election and will want to be a part of the old order by being a part of the confusion and rascality that hitherto existed in a transactional model. We now want to leverage and talk to different organizations and countries that can help us to build a proper democratic institution that promotes real governance’’.

Obi maintained that the results of the National Assembly elections were accepted by the party because they were loading unto the BVAS unlike that of the Presidential election which had technical glitches.

On Labour Party’s alleged alliance with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Obi said there is no partnership of any sort between the two parties.

Rather, he said the two parties are challenging a flawed process that is not acceptable because they are both participants in the process.

He explained that the two parties only came together to announce to the public that they are victims of of an unfair process.

Obi added that it the flaws that the court is trying to clear by giving Labour Party the nod to check the election materials which INEC is now trying to frustrate.

He argued that there wouldn’t have been a need for the this back and forth if INEC had done the right thing by ensuring that the results were uploaded unto the BVAS