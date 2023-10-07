From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), has revealed that some of its chieftains betrayed the party in the 2023 general polls.

Its acting Deputy National Chairman, Prince Nwaeze Onu, at a press briefing yesterday in Abuja, explained that some of them were hobnobbing with other political parties to curry favours after the elections.

Onu added that even when notable politicians from other blocs joined the NNPP, some saboteurs frustrated their efforts by aligning with the governments in power.

He warned people from other political parties to steer clear and stop meddling in the internal affairs of NNPP.

“We want to start by going memory lane. This party came into existence about 21 years ago. But little was known about the Party until a little over a year ago when some notable politicians joined it.

“And today the Party has been taken to the nooks and corners of this great country to the extent it came in the last elections.

“We thank our leaders who have made this possible through their efforts. We are using this medium to to appreciate Nigerians in general hue accepting NNPP and seeing the Party as the only hope for a better Nigeria

“However, along the line, we discovered that some leaders of the Party did not know that things have changed.

“They wanted to continue using every election to negotiate with Governments in power at both the National and State level to negotiate, instead of contesting elections. Even when notable politicians joined, they frustrated them by aligning with the Governments in power.

“That was our experience in the last elections, and this prompted the party leadership to sanction about 9 States where the Executives were dissolved and some Chairman suspended or expelled.

“However, those erring Chairmen became disgruntled and embarked on “war” against the party, even to the extent of conniving with enemies of the party.

“Our advise to the outsiders fighting the party to steer clear and stop meddling in the internal affairs of NNPP,” he said.

He thanked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for standing tall even when some persons tried to induce the leadership into tinkering with the names of some candidates.

“Let me at this juncture thank INEC for their commitment to the growth of democracy in our country and also for their support to NNPP.

“We are using this medium to assure of the commitment of NNPP to enthrone democracy and all its dividends.

“We are also assuring Nigerians that we will continue to hold them dear to our hearts.

“We cannot end this speech without commending the Judiciary for their role in promoting the rule of law. We appreciate the condition under which they are working. Our prayer is that they will continue to work towards upholding the principle of fairness and justice,” he added.