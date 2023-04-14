From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and other winners of the 2023 general elections across Nigeria, including governors and lawmakers, have been told that they must do everything possible to sustain the unity and peace of the country, which have been threatened in the build-up to, and after the conduct of the elections.

The Archbishop of Ibadan, Methodist Church Nigeria (MCN), Diocese of Ibadan Most Rev’d Olumuyiwa Odejayi, as Nigerians and people across the world await the commencement of a new political dispensation on May 29, 2023 in Nigeria.

He made the appeal in his address at the formal opening of the 61st diocesan synod of the church, held at United Missionary Comprehensive College, Molete, Ibadan, Oyo State on Friday. Former Minister of Education, Prof Tunde Adeniran, a national trustee of the church, declared the synod open.

The synod, being hosted by Ekotedo Circuit of the denomination, with theme: Contending for the Faith, will end on Sunday, April 16, 2023. It opening was also attended by dignitaries from all walks of life including Oba Olatunde Oginni, the Olodogbo of Odogbo-Ijesha in Osun State.

Odejayi, who thanked God for the successful conduct of the general elections held on 25th February and 18th March, this year, congratulated all who won in their various political aspirations, and also described their elections as a call to serve through various capacities.

According to him, all the elected officers “must do everything possible to sustain the unity and peace of this nation as these have been threatened in the build-up and after the conduct of these elections. I hereby remind them of the wellbeing of the citizenry and progress of this nation, being uppermost in their campaign promises, should be vigorously pursued and earnestly contended for amidst all challenging situations.

“Those who lost should know that everyone cannot win in an election at the same time, and where aggrieved, they should seek redress in appropriate quarters and constitutional means.”

The 61st Synod in session of the Diocese of Ibadan, which is a gathering of Godly men and women interested in progress and good governance, also congratulated Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on his re-election into office for the second term. He added that God indeed sent Makinde to the people of the state for infrastructural and financial development of the state, among others by ensuring that people are in the fit and prosper state of mind.

“The mass acceptance and wide endorsement of Governor Makinde, is the expression of what happened during the electioneering processes held on March 18th, 2023. The victory is well deserving and desirable as God’s project upon being competent and eligible for the position of Oyo State first citizen,” he said.

On insecurity, the Archbishop noted that no nation “will ever thrive in the presence of severe insecurity. The security of lives and property is the primary duty of any government, and as such should be uppermost in any government’s agenda. The increasing spit of insecurity has always been decried in my previous Synod addresses, and since it has not been totally abated, we will continue to call the attention of the government and security agencies to do the needful. I must salute the efforts of the gallant security personnel who have given in their best, and some even paid the ultimate price in the course of their duties.

“However, the administrators should rejig the security architectural apparatus where necessary for improved and more efficient operations. The activities of bandits, kidnappers, insurgents, terrorists, arm-robbers, and so on, should be combated and destabilised in order to have a secured nation. We all have parts to play in achieving this and not the security agencies and government alone. I also call on those who allow the devil to use them in causing mayhem, pains and discomfort to others to cease, but rather use their God-given strength and ability in positive ways.”

He also stated that provision of basic social amenities “is one of the social contracts every government has with her citizens. Efforts should be made by government at all levels to provide basic infrastructures for the wellbeing of the people. The maintenance agencies should ensure that already built infrastructures are not left to decay but periodic maintenance would bring about their durability. Our maintenance culture in this nation must be revamped to avoid waste of resources. There should be a proficient Private-Public partnership in this regard as government alone cannot do everything.”