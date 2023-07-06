From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), has said it would appraise the report presented by the European Union Election Observer Mission (EU EOM), in the outcome of the 2023 general polls.

Chief Observer of the Mission and member of the European Parliament, Barry Andrews, in the report claimed that there were violence in Rivers, Lagos, Imo, and Abia States during the campaigns and on election days.

Part of the report read: “Overall, the widespread anticipation for well-managed elections were dashed by a flawed process leading to widespread public disappointment and concerns about increasing voter disenchantment.”

But addressing journalists yesterday in Abuja, IPAC National Chairman, Yabaji Sani, “IPAC has noted the content and recommendations of the EU-EOM report and other reports and will respond as active and most critical stakeholder in the electoral process within a fortnight.

IPAC has put in place a Committee to carry out a thorough review of the 2023 election with a view to engender dialogue between all stakeholders on electoral reforms to achieve improved democratic practices in Nigeria.”

While comparing previous elections, he said the 2023 general election was one of the most meticulously prepared for in recent times.

According to him, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), should be commended for the “technological innovations introduced especially in the accreditation of voters using the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) which has generally been scored very high by voters.

“Also the unprecedented enthusiasm demonstrated by the Nigerian youth who

trooped out in their numbers despite structural and procedural challenges were largely responsible for some of the positive developments.

“It is on record that the success rate for BVAS accreditation stands at 98% compared to the Smart Card Reader’s 29.2% during the 2019 general election.

“Also the unprecedented turnout of the youth yearning for change against the status quo resulted in five political parties producing State Governors, seven parties won Senatorial seats, eight are represented in the House of Representatives and nine in State Houses of Assembly.

“Clearly, the 10th National Assembly is certainly the most diverse in party representation since 1999.

“In some States around the country, different political parties controlled the legislative and executive arms of Government.

“What is clear from these records also is that the days of single-party dominance of our national politics are probably gone.

“Furthermore, many prominent candidates lost in the constituencies they contested, and political parties lost in some of their presumed strongholds.

“IPAC will be glad to share with you at the official presentation of our findings in few weeks the way forward for the growth of democracy in the most populous nation on the continent of Africa,” he added.