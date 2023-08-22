…Warns against party extinction in Edo State

from Idu Jude Abuja

Again PDP Chieftain in Edo State, Chief Moses Aimiomode, has advised the waring parties in Edo PDP not to invite anarchy capable of bringing to an end the existence of the party in the state.

The Chieftain, advised that despite attempts in recent times to paint the Deputy Governor of Edo State Rt. Hon Philip Shaibu with poor political performance during the February 2023 Presidential election, voices have risen in his defense on better performance.

Chief Moses Aimiomode, in a press statement Tuesday, seeking unity and understanding, has explained that the 2023 Presidential election in Edo State shows that the PDP won more votes in Edo North under the leadership of the Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Comr. Phillip Shaibu more than in previous elections.

According to him, based on the various reports available at INEC, it has become important to evaluate the performances of the PDP in all the senatorial districts in the state based on their achievements during the last election.

The statement further read in parts, “In Edo South, where all the government projects are domiciled and very visible, the PDP lost woefully to other political parties. it was annihilated, leaving all the heavyweights with less than 10% of the total votes cast during the presidential election.

“Similar circumstances played out in the Edo Central senatorial district. The PDP was overwhelmed and defeated very disgracefully. The inherent consequence of the balkanization of the party led to the colossal failure

“It is important to note that the Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Comr. Phillip Shaibu, even though there is no visible project from the present administration in Edo North was able to ensure that the PDP scored above the required 25% owing to his political antecedent.

“Recall that the constituency projects the Deputy governor attracted to Edo North while he was in the House of Assembly and the National Assembly before he became the Deputy Governor has endeared him to his people, hence the goodwill shown to the PDP, despite the overwhelming presence of Senator Adams Oshiomhole, and others in the field. This indicates the subsisting political asset of the Deputy Governor, although there are no visible projects executed by the current administration in the region.

“We appeal to all warring factions to sheath their swords in the interest of peace. The abysmal performance of this administration in the last elections, combine with the prevalent polarization of the already balkanized party, the next year’s election will be foreclosed for PDP except there is full reconciliation of all factions”.