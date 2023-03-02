From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Secretary to the Ekiti State Government(SSG), Dr (Mrs) Habibat Adubiaro, has said that the good performance of the state governor, Biodun Oyebanji, across the state was responsible for the victory of the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Assembly candidates of the party in the state in the February 25 Presidential election.

The SSG who described the victory of the President- elect as unprecedented, added that Oyebanji who assumed office October 16, 2022, has done a lot for the state within the short period he assumed office, the reason the people of the state voted for Tinubu and the APC NASS candidates in the state.

Adubiaro who made the statements while reacting to the outcome of the polls on Thursday, in Ado Ekiti affirmed that “the election went well and it was very peaceful”.

Addressing newsmen in her office, Adubiaro said, “The victory APC earned in the election was unprecedented because nobody was influenced or induced.

“The victory in Ekiti state was earned because of good works of our governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji because within the short period he assumed office he has done a lot. Among these is the rehabilitation of some township roads across the state particularly in Ado Ekiti and other local government areas of the state, that has really helped in a way.

“Also, the part payment of the pension arrears to pensioners in the state, has been doing that and the people of the state are happy about it most especially the Pensioners. Another one is the prompt payment of salaries and emoluments of workers. Last month, salaries were paid on 22nd, which is unprecedented including gratuities, subvention of tertiary institutions. These made people to come out en masse to vote for the APC candidates at the polls and we know he will still do more.

“He is also working on the financial autonomy to the local government and development areas, so the people of the state are so happy with the governor and that was what gave us the landslide victory in Ekiti state.”

Speaking on why APC, Tinubu had popular votes in other states of the federation, she said, “At the national level, the party’s presidential candidate, who is the President-Elect, visited all the 36 states of the federation and some power blocs of the six geo-political zones of the country, during that time he identified areas of helping in financing the economy of the country and areas that can be delved into to be self sustaining to put an end to importation of goods and services.

“These really helped the party to achieve the victory, despite cash and fuel scarcity, people still came out to vote for APC. That is the work of our governor and president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.”.

On the expectation of Ekiti from the President-Elect, Adubiaro said, “When he visited the state, he promised us that we are going to experience different developmental changes, which can’t be quantified. He has seen what Ekiti has done for him as people trooped out in their numbers during the presidential rally, on that day he made promises and we know he is going to keep and fulfill the promise”.

On the disagreement of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party and others over polls results from Ekiti, she said, “The opposition will definitely say something because it didn’t go the way they wanted it to go . But INEC Chairman has said that the votes we had in Ekiti is exactly what the people voted. The result is the true reflection of the minds of the people of Ekiti.”

While expressing confidence that APC will also come out victorious in March 11 Houses of Assembly elections, the SSG said , “I know the people will still come out to vote for the APC because of the performance of our governor. They know he has started doing well within his short period in office and he has done what others can’t do in years.

“The people are going to vote for the candidates of APC, because they know the Assembly members are going to work with the governor directly.”