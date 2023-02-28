By Sunday Ani

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial candidate for Ogun Central Senatorial Zone in Ogun State, Chief Olumide Aderinokun, has rejected the result of Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections citing over-voting and electoral discrepancies as reason.

Chief Aderinokun, who came second in the senatorial election behind the All Progressives Congress (APC’s) Afolabi Salisu, said there were over 100 polling units in Ogun Central where over-voting occurred.

Speaking through his media aide, Taiye Taiwo, Chief Aderinokun faulted the electoral body for some irregularities that marred the election in his senatorial district, starting from polling units to ward levels in the six local government areas.

“The good people of Ogun Central Senatorial dustrict have been robbed. The system failed the people, but Chief Aderinokun, with the backing of the PDP family in Ogun State, will not accept it.

“The result will be challenged because it doesn’t reflect the will of the people in Ogun Central. There were many instances of over-voting, poor network for the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) to work effectively, delayed uploading of results and inconsistencies with the number of voters and the results.

“The process was rigged and we won’t fold our hands to be cheated. We are heading to the election tribunal and we encourage the people to be watchful and desist from acts capable of instigating violence,” he said.

INEC announced late on Sunday that Chief Aderinokun polled 52,940 votes, while Salisu got 96,769 votes with Labour Party’s Collins Abayomi coming third with 27,884 votes.