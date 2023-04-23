From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ahead of the 2023 National Nationwide League Division One (NNLO), the founder of Adamimogo Football Club, Prophet Sam Olu Alo, has called on players of the club to make hard work and determination their watchword.

The club’s founder urged the young footballers to see the forthcoming league which will commence on the 3rd of May, as an opportunity to carve a niche for themselves in their football career.

Prophet Alo who is the planter of Christ Apostolic Church, Grace of Mercy Prayer Mountain, gave the charge at the unveiling of the new set of kits to the team, where he noted that the club is a platform to raise and nurture young and talented football stars and build their professional career.

The team which is solely financed by the cleric against all odds reached the final of the just concluded Ondo State FA Cup competition and booked a place in the national FA competition at its first attempt.

The renowned man of God explained that his decision to own a football club was borne out of his intention to take the youths off the streets and make them self-reliant.

According to him, “I want to thank God who gives me the grace and the opportunity to search for and discover the youths to take them off the streets.

“My expectation is for them to strive hard to make their mark in the league useful to themselves, Nigeria and for them to ply their trades abroad. That is what I wish for them.

“It is not just for them to play in the local league and end there without them having any remarkable achievement that will better their lives in their chosen careers.

“I want all players of the Adamimogo Football Club to be showcased to the world, for them to also grow and be nurtured into stardom like football greats, such as former Super Eagles Skippers, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, Mikel Obi and renowned Portuguese international, Christiano Ronaldo.

“That is what I am looking forward to and I believe with the determination of the Adamimogo FC youngsters, the good vision will come to reality.

“This is because quite a number of football scouts are already monitoring the progress of the players of the team for possible export abroad.”

Prophet Alo hinted that the scouts from across the globe are seeing a great future in the players of the team.

Hon. Deji Ogunbusuyi, the Team Manager/Secretary of Adamimogo Football Club, said footballers that can fit into the plans of the team to achieve results in NNLO have been selected.

”This is the first phase of the screening, we shall inject more good players into the team, and play competitions, and friendly matches as we report for close camping in preparation for the league. ”

According to Team Leader Ogunbusuyi, ” The trials were successful. This is just the beginning and we know we are going higher. We need 35 good players to form the team. They are thought and developed in the modern way of playing football.”