Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said it will examine 176,408 candidates in its 2023 mock examination scheduled to hold on Thursday, March 30.

Head, Public Affairs and Protocol of JAMB, Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, yesterday.

Benjamin said the board had also assured candidates who registered for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) optional Mock-UTME that their notification slips would be ready for printing from today.

“All candidates for the Mock-UTME are to visit https://www.jamb.gov.ng., click on 2023 Mock-UTME on the menu button to print their slips after inputing their registration number.

“This directive is only applicable to those candidates who had indicated interest to take the mock examination.

“The notification slip would contain the candidates’ registration number, venue, date and time of the examination to enable them locate their centres before the examination, easily.

“Candidates are also enjoined to be at their centres one hour before the examination for biometric verification,” he said.

Benjamin said the board had also reiterated that the scheduled commencement time for the examination was sacrosanct as there would be zero tolerance for malpractice.

He advised candidates against going into the examination halls with prohibited items such as wristwatches, calculators, flash drives, phones, among others.

“They are also warned to desist from the application of ‘laale’ to do fancied drawings and paintings on their hands to avoid unnecessary interference with the whorls of their fingers, which could impede biometric verification,” he said.