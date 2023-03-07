…says Jigawa state results were uploaded on iREV portal as Imo results

…Demands Immediate Sack, Arrest of Imo REC , Prof. Sylvia Agu

From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State says it has made groundbreaking made a discovery of how some senior officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) allegedly colluded with the APC-led administration of Senator Hope Uzodinma in Imo State to perpetrate massive electoral fraud in the State during the Presidential and National Assembly elections that held on Saturday, February 25th, 2023.

The PDP said that at the conclusion of voting in Imo State on Election Day, that the desperation by the APC began when it discovered that none of its candidates had won in any single polling units across the state.

Party alleged that APC started manufacturing results in all the areas that elections never held .

This is even as PDP has called for the immediate sack and arrest of the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof Slyvia Agu for alleged collusion with the APC led administration in the state to upturn the wishes of the Imo people .

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Collins Opurozor, the party that the INEC officials connived with the state government to manufacture results for the APC candidates who had lost in every single polling booths at the conclusion of voting on the election day .

The Imo PDP also stated that credible intelligence at its disposal has revealed that the same INEC in Imo has dispatched the result sheets for this Saturday’s State Assembly elections to the Imo State Government House, where APC agents and INEC officials are writing results and declaring APC candidates winners for elections that are yet to hold.

The statement which read : “The first step was to manufacture results for areas where elections did not hold. In Okigwe LGA, elections did not hold in Ihube, Agbobu, Umuowaibu, Aku, Umulolo,Ogii and Amuro Wards. But the Imo State INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Sylvia Agu, handed over the election materials for the areas to agents of Senator Uzodinma. In the end, results were written in favour of APC and Prof. Agu accepted those fabricated results and declared them. We have never had it this bad with INEC in the history of electioneering in Nigeria!

Continuing , ” In three other Local Government Areas, particularly, Aboh Mbaise, Oguta and Ehime Mbano, where PDP won by over eighty percent of the total votes cast, the worst happened. Results from Jigawa State were imported into Imo State, and this morally-bankrupt INEC in Imo swapped them with the authentic results from the polling units across these three LGAs. Subsequently, the Jigawa results were transmitted to iREV Portal on Sunday, February 26th, 2026.

To be specific, the following polling units in Aboh Mbaise LGA had by the dusk of Sunday, February, 26th, been replaced with results from Jigawa State: Community School Ndigbo, Community School Okwu Na Akuwa, Egbelu Ndiegbo Hall, Egbelu Square, Umuaghara Hall, Umueke Hall, Community School Egbelu, Umumbie Hall, Umunobi Umuoshi Village Hall, Umuorobara Hall, Umuoshi Village Hall, Akpotu Hall, and Eziala Amaishii Amano Hall.

In Ehime Mbano LGA, Isi Orie Primary School, Umuopara-Ama Hall, Umuezeala Offor Hall, Obom Umuako Square, Secondary School Umuezeala-Ama, Ukwuegbu Umuaro Hall, Ukwuobu Umuezeala Ogwara C/SUmuagba/Umuoba Hall, Community School Umuezeala-Ama, Umuduru Aro Square 1, Umuduru Aro Square 11, and Isi-Afor Primary School were polling units where Jigawa results were also uploaded and transmitted.

This same fraud happened in Oguta LGA. For Orsu and Oru East, and most parts of Orlu LGA where elections never held at all, results from Jigawa State were similarly uploaded onto the INEC Server, while their authentic result sheets delivered to Imo APC by INEC for the second phase of the fraud. In Njaba LGA, the INEC Electoral Officer who refused to yield to threats by agents of the APC to do this same thing was abducted and almost assassinated. Till date, the elections in Njaba remain inconclusive.”

The PDP further stated that, “By the late hours of Wednesday, the writing and rewriting of the results from Imo polling units had been concluded by agents of the APC, and INEC accepted them. That was when INEC in Imo began to cover its tracks, unaware that the internet footprints and many other damning proofs of the criminal subversion of the will of Imo people and bizarre importation of alien results into Imo were firmly already at our disposal. And by Thursday, March 2nd, INEC began to pull down the Jigawa State results earlier uploaded on the iREV as Imo results. In some instances, results written right in Douglas House were uploaded as replacements to the previous ones from Jigawa. In other instances, no results were uploaded at all.

“For Mbaitoli LGA, there were no elections in about eighty-eight (88) polling units, while two (2) polling units in Owerri West and three (3) polling units in Owerri Municipal had no elections. This means that for Owerri senatorial district, elections never held at polling units with total number of collected PVCs placed at about forty-one thousand, three hundred and thirty-nine (41, 339). Yet, INEC went ahead to violate the clear provisions of the Electoral Act by declaring someone Senator-Elect even when the margin of lead between the so-called winner and the second person was less than thirteen thousand (13,000) votes. This is outrageous!

“Given this solid evidence of corruption, criminality and unabashed manipulation of the electoral process, Imo PDP states without equivocation that INEC in Imo as headed by Prof. Sylvia Agu is now totally and irredeemably unfit to continue to act as umpire for subsequent elections in the State.

The Prof. Agu-led INEC in Imo State has unfortunately defined itself as the election-rigging organ of Imo APC. Prof. Agu has carried on with this hatchet job in ways that are most injurious to democracy and which may stoke the flames of civil strife, anarchy and even war in Imo State.

Already, our Party has garnered credible intelligence that this same INEC in Imo has dispatched the result sheets for this Saturday’s State Assembly elections to the Imo State Government House, where APC agents and INEC officials are writing results and declaring APC candidates winners for elections that are yet to hold.

Imo PDP, therefore, demands the immediate sack of Prof. Sylvia Agu as the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner for Imo State. It has become very necessary for all citizens of Imo State to join hands to save our democracy, and the continued stay of Prof. Agu in Imo is most inimical to that objective. She must be removed from Imo State with the urgency of now!

Further, our Party calls on relevant security agencies to apprehend and prosecute Prof. Agu in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act, so as to serve as a deterrent to other corrupt INEC officials.”