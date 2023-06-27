…inaugurates campaign council

From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The gubernatorial candidate of Africa Democratic Congress (ADC), Prof James Okoroma has stated that Imo state needs a scholar as the next governor and political traders and “guymen” who have turned the state into a laughing stock .

He noted that while citizens of the state are been killed and several houses burnt in Oguta council that Governor Hope Uzodimma has been junketing in Abuja like Emperor Nero of ancient Rome .

Prof Okoroma who stated this on Tuesday while inaugurating his Campaign council in Owerri, said that the forthcoming gubernatorial polls in November will be a repeat of the 2011 governorship polls as the reign of “Guymen” who are presenting occupying the government will be over.

” Imo is bleeding and burning. In the last two weeks over 50 persons have been killed and several houses burnt in Oguta council area of the state while the governor is in Abuja junketing like Emperor Nero of Ancient Rome. Imo is owning over N200 Billion and the roads in all the local governments are in terrible shape . All the industries built by late Dee Sam Mbakwe like the Shoe factory , Avutu Poultry and many others have all collapsed.

Continuing , ” When elected, I will go back to the Dee Mbakwe developmental policies because I have studied them and will implement them as the quickest way to bring economic prosperity to our people and to tackle the alarming unemployment which is responsible for the insecurity. We will not do Rabbit empowerment like we have witnessed in this state.”

Okoroma maintained that build a new Imo is a task that must be done, and called on Imo people to support him in the onerous task to free the state.

Earlier , the Director – General of the Campaign council, Hon Amaka Chiegenan, said that the ADC is the only party which is parading real educated candidates who are professors in their chosen fields, as their opponents have secondary school certificates .

“We thank the State Working Committee for giving us these candidates who are Double Professors and no other party have them .Having been given the mantle of leadership we will go to every hamlets , wards across the state to mobilize for our party because Imo people must end this current era of Guymen in government House “.