From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Immediate past Chief of Staff (CoS) to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, Anthony Agbazuere has urged people of Abia State to vote the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Okey Ahiwe in the March 18 governorship election.

Agbazuere, the candidate of the PDP in the February 25 presidential and national assembly election for Isiala Ngwa North/South Federal Constituency, made the urge while addressing Journalists in Umuahia.

Agbazuere who lost the election to the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Ginger Onwusibe, called on his teeming supporters and well-wishers to remain resolute as he said he was poised to recover his stolen mandate.

He said available evidence points to the fact that the 2023 National Assembly election in his constituency was marred by irregularities for which INEC should have cancelled the elections in line with section 65 of the electoral Act.

The former CoS regretted that the elections were manifestly characterized with cases of BVAS snatching, disenfranchisement of majority of voters, mutilation of results, cases of over-voting, intimidation, and violence.

He also accused INEC of not distributing election materials timuously as materials arrived as late as 2pm in some areas while INEC ad-hoc staff left by 4pm leading to the disenfranchisement of many eligible voters who were present but could not vote.

According to Agbazuere , “that the INEC resident Commissioner was arrested for compromising the elections and later removed by INEC , require no further proof that the elections were marred by irregularities for which INEC should have cancelled the elections in line with section 65 of the Alectoral Act”.

He regretted that the opposition had continued to destroy posters and billboards of PDP Candidates and wondered why the security agencies were yet to swing into action.