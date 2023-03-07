From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abians in the diaspora have endorsed the candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA,) in Abia State, Professor Greg Ibe for the March 11 Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

In a statement jointly signed by Professors Chukwubuikem Anosike (US) and Udenwa Nnabuikem (UK), said they decided to adopt Prof Ibe after a careful assessment of the manifestos, pedigree and capacities of the various candidates jostling for the governorship seat.

They said their interest was to help facilitate the enthronement of the right leadership that would help change the Abia story and reposition the state for greatness.

They noted Ibe’s development plan for the state which they said they were impressed with, and convinced that if given the opportunity, he would truly transform the state.

The diasporan Abians, also noted with satisfaction the blueprints of some other candidates but said they believed Professor Ibe would fast-track multi-sectoral transformation of the state if voted into power.

“Having gone through the manifesto of many governorship candidates in the state, we have no doubts that Professor Ibe, if given the opportunity, can fast- track rapid transformation of Abia State”, the statement read.

“His track record of achievements and integrity, innovative ideas and entrepreneurial skill are qualities we think are urgently needed at this time for Abia to move forward”, the statement added.

They added that the need to respect Abia Charter of Equity which recommended power rotation among major political blocs in the state informed the choice of Ibe, arguing that it is the turn of Isuikwuato Division in Abia North where the APGA Guber candidate comes from.