… demands probe of commission, other offenders

By Chukwudi Nweje

Citizens Voice Development Initiative (CVDI), has berated the Independent National Electoral Commission I(NEC) over failure to adhere to the rules it set to guide the 2023 general elections.

It also accused state actors, including governors, and government officials, and the security agencies of aiding electoral breaches and undermining the peaceful conduct of the 2023 elections.

It said, “In most States of the country, INEC failed to abide by its rules and the Electoral Act. For instance, despite INEC’s constant assurance that the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) will be effectively utilized in the elections and that the results would be posted real time, INEC dismally failed in doing so, especially during the Presidential election. For instance, in some units the BVAS did not match the register while in others people who were not captured by the BVAS were allowed to vote. Moreover, in some states, especially Kano, underage voters were mobilized to vote.

“Several State actors, the President, Governors, Legislators, Local Government Chairmen and Government appointees at all levels played roles that greatly impinged on the integrity and success of the election. Many of these overtly and covertly encouraged election malpractice and violence. Most of them rigged and complained where they are out-rigged. There were reported cases where political leaders asked their followers to do all they could to ensure that their parties won. This accounted for the hundreds of electoral violators who even when they were caught were not sanctioned.”

CVDI, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) stated this at a press conference with the theme: ‘Stemming the Negative Socio-Economic Tide of the Nigerian State: The Present and Future’ held in Lagos, to review the conduct and performances of various stakeholders during the election.

In the statement read by the Chairman of the board of CDVI, Chief Charles Okafor, the group demanded the probe of INEC and prosecution of its officials as well ae everyone found to have breached the electoral laws in any way, including those involved in vote buying and intimidation of voters and ethnic profiling during the election.

He said, “The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should be subjected to extensive scrutiny and her officials found wanting in the discharge of their responsibilities should be adequately sanctioned. This should also be applicable to all state actors. This is critical because unpunished infractions embolden offenders.

“All those indicted for ethnic profiling in the elections should not be allowed to go scout free. This is to act as deterrence to a possible reoccurrence.

Okafor also noted that the security agencies failed in their responsibility during the election by aiding electoral breaches in some areas.

He further said, “All necessary efforts should be made to ensure that security issues are properly addressed during elections. Situations that occurred in the recent elections where security agencies in some states collided with government officers to carry out security infractions should be totally condemned and adequate sanctions meted.

“For the desired stability and growth in our polity, there should be adequate citizen enlightenment and engagement. Such engagement can be expressed through lobbying, intensive electoral participation, advocacy, peaceful protest and inter-ethnic marriages and projects.”

In her remarks, another member of the CDVI Board, Dr Rosemary Eton, urged Nigerians to avoid over heating the polity over the outcome of the polls but to rather channel their petitions to the various election petition tribunals.

Asked if she has faith that the judiciary will give the petitions the attention they deserve, Eton said she believes in the principles of separation of powers.

She said, “I believe in the separation of powers where each arm of government has its role. The judiciary is still the voice of the people and as such, we should still have faith in it.

“We have no other country, we must strive to make it work. No matter the country you go to, you will be seen as a second class citizen, which is why we must defend our citizenship.

She urged Nigerians not to lose hope in the country bit to continue believing and also contribute their quota to make the country great again.

“Nigeria is the only country we have where we can live freely as first class citizens. Those of you thinking of checking out, if you get to those places, you will not have the kind if freedom you have in Nigeria so you must contribute your quota to make Nigeria great.”

On his part, Samuel Eneonwuta, member of the board urged Nigerians to protect and nurture the hard won democracy and avoid every tendency that would threaten it.

“We seem to have ignored the sacrifices of bringing about a united Nigeria which is the pathway to having a progressive nation devoid of tribalism and ethnic profiling, ” he said.

