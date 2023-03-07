….Vows to garner over 100,000 for him

From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A socio-politcal group, OBIDIENTLY SHERIFFIED, yesterday, endorsed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in Delta state, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori in the March 11 gubernatorial election.

The group said that it will also garner over 100,000 votes to support Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori in the March 11 gubernatorial election,saying that the state is OBIDIENTLY SHERIFFIED .

The group, which has its support base across the 25 Local Government Council Area of Delta state has vowed to deliver the PDP and all its candidates during the March 11 gubernatorial election.

Speaking to newsmen at a press conference, Chairman of the group and MD/CEO UPdate, Mr. Celestine Umeri appealed to political leaders and Deltans to rally round PDP gubernatorial candidate in the state Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori in the March 11 gubernatorial election to ensure his victory as the next governor of the oil rich Delta State.

Umeri said Oborevwori would foster unity of all deltans and ensure even development of the state across the three senatorial district comprising Delta South, Central and North, as well as redeem his campaign promises to revitalize the state through people oriented policies and programmes.

He, also, urged them to vote for all the PDP candidates for the Delta State House of Assembly in various constituencies across the state.

He said their support for Sheriff Oborevwori in the March 11 poll is to ensure continuity as well as consolidate on the achievements and developmental strides of Delta Governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa.

According to him, the support for Sheriff Oborevwori in the March 11 poll will inspire more development in the state.