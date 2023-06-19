From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

As part of preparation for the 2023 flooding, the Bayelsa State government has launched an awareness campaign against snake bites in the state.

The programme coordinated by the Bayelsa Ministry of Health, Public Health Department Neglected Tropical Disease (NTDs) Unit in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Health, Public Health Department, NTDs division with support from UNICEF had medical personnel from the Primary Health centres in the state in attendance.

The coordinator of the NTDs, Bayelsa State Ministry of Health, Dr Churchill Tabowei disclosed that the main goal of the programme is to train the medical personnel on the management of snake bites especially as the state approaches another flood season.

“This to create awareness on snake bite and management. Our area is prone to snakes especially during the flood season. Even if it is neglected. It is to demonstrate that it can be managed. The programme is to educate the people to know that when a snake bites, they need to know the type of snake and ensure they visit the health centre with the information. We also encourage the people to make their environment clean, and avoid open defecation. Ensure soak away, have no openings and the use of camphor around the house.”

The Director of Public Health, Ministry of Health, Dr Jones Stow in an interview said the programme is a national intervention targeted at states with high prevalence of snake bite especially during flooding.

According to him the state government deemed it fit to hold the programme to prepare the citizens and mobilize them towards adequate response to snake bite, especially as the 2023 flooding season is approaching.

“This snake bite intervention is a national intervention targeted at states that have a prevalence of snake bite especially during certain seasons or periods of the year. And you know for Bayelsa because of the water-logged environment we have and the perennial flood, most times the snakes leave their abode to stay in highlands where human beings also live. So, there is the tendency for interaction with the human race and for bites to happen there are consequences. Some snakes are highly venomous and deadly, some are mild but overall, most of them are dangerous and if you don’t apply the required measures after a snake bite, it could lead to death.

“During the flood of 2022, we experienced increased incidents of snake bites, especially in our rural communities. We also found out that a lot of our health workers at the primary health centres do not have the requisite skills to manage snake bites which unfortunately led to fatality. What we are doing now is to bring the participants together and put them through on managing snake bites. We are almost entering another flood period so we need to get prepared. This is part of preventive measures by talking about it and mobilizing the people to save lives and the communities.”